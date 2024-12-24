ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.38 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 546381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $3,860,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,794.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 86,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 83,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 30.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 476,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,490 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

