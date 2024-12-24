pufETH Price Hits $3,536.59 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One pufETH token can now be purchased for about $3,536.59 or 0.03630290 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $355.76 million and $1.79 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,337.65 or 0.98890170 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94,394.60 or 0.96895637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 100,593 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 100,608.84324581. The last known price of pufETH is 3,473.93729875 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,300,858.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.