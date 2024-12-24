Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 5,193 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $3.11.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

