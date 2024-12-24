Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Insider Buys A$19,000.00 in Stock

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT – Get Free Report) insider John Wood acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($11,875.00).

John Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, John Wood purchased 500,000 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,000.00 ($6,250.00).

On Monday, November 25th, John Wood acquired 825,544 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,161.97 ($11,351.23).

On Monday, November 4th, John Wood bought 244,612 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,892.24 ($3,057.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Rent.com.au Limited operates a rental property website that focuses on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from agents, landlords, renters, and advertisers. Rent.com.au Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burswood, Australia.

