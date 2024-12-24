Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sernova Stock Performance
Sernova stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. 53,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,831. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.14.
Sernova Company Profile
