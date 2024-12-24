Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sernova Stock Performance

Sernova stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. 53,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,831. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

