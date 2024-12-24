Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 4,618,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,437,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

In other news, Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $551,976.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,375.64. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,306,998 shares in the company, valued at $49,373,480.14. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,922 shares of company stock worth $2,178,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

