Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47.
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
