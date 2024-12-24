SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells $138,969.26 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40.

On Monday, October 21st, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.63. 34,489,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,711,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

