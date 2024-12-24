Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman Sells 8,000 Shares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 8,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$60,008.00.

Stingray Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.41. 6,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$5.59 and a 12-month high of C$8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

