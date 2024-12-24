StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIOL

BIOLASE Stock Up 1.4 %

BIOLASE Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250,552.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.