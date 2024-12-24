StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

