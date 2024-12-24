Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0741 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $239,212.81 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.83 or 0.03543284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00041375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00014885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

