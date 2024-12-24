TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -322.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

