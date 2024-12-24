The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 66591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Berenberg Bank raised The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group Trading Up 1.2 %

About The Swatch Group

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.