Themes European Luxury ETF Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FINE)

Themes European Luxury ETF (NASDAQ:FINE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Themes European Luxury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FINE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $670,800.00, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.75. Themes European Luxury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.
About Themes European Luxury ETF
