Themes European Luxury ETF Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FINE)

Themes European Luxury ETF (NASDAQ:FINE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes European Luxury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FINE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $670,800.00, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.75. Themes European Luxury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

About Themes European Luxury ETF

The Themes European Luxury ETF (FINE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive European Luxury index. The fund tracks an index comprised of companies in Developed Europe that offer luxury goods and services. The index selects and weights holdings towards those companies with most business exposure related to the investment theme FINE was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

