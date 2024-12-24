Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1907 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

SMCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $934,800.00, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94. Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $34.89.

About Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF

The Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (SMCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 75 US small-cap companies identified to have high cash flow yield. SMCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

