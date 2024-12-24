Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF Price Performance

MQQQ stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.47. 106,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,776. Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92.

