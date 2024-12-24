Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.84. 809,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 520,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

