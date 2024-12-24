Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.88 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 3,823,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,260,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 24,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

