UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. UDR has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in UDR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 27,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 60,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in UDR by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

