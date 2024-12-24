Ultra Market Cap Achieves $38.87 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,960.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.53 or 0.00486315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00058843 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000123 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,708,500 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 399,708,500.4021 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0959926 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,734,469.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.