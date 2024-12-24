Uniswap Price Reaches $14.55 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $14.55 or 0.00014711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $8.74 billion and $508.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.59 or 0.00110793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,483,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,483,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.03089153 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1150 active market(s) with $587,395,445.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

