Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.07 and last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 262892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 52,185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 181,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

