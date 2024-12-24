Verum Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.33 Billion (VERUM)

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Verum Coin has a total market cap of $4.33 billion and $103,846.34 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verum Coin has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Verum Coin token can now be bought for about $1,140.38 or 0.01210654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93,835.52 or 0.99617916 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,745.78 or 0.98461023 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Verum Coin Token Profile

Verum Coin’s launch date was March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 4,559,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,797,350 tokens. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin.

Verum Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 4,559,450 with 93,405 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 1,138.05800864 USD and is down -24.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $98,928.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

