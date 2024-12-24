Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 768.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,108.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,336.09). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

