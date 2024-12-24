Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 768.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,336,843.42). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,336.09). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

