Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Vistry Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group
In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,336,843.42). Insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
