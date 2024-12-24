Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.50 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00003546 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $93.86 million and $12.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00014250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,188.32 or 0.99997124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00007074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,142,596.40538842 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.30346791 USD and is up 11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $11,635,617.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

