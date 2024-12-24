Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 314201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian W. Penny purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

