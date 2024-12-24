WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 193,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 127,012 shares.The stock last traded at $78.79 and had previously closed at $78.39.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

