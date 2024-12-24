Worldcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $314.79 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $314.79 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00002421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,672,942 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 797,259,992.3463445 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.31426267 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 372 active market(s) with $336,570,482.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

