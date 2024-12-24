XIDO FINANCE Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $807.82 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

