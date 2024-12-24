ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.11. ZJK Industrial shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 24,596 shares traded.

ZJK Industrial Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ZJK Industrial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

