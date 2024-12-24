Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zura Bio

In other Zura Bio news, Director Parvinder Thiara sold 1,001,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $2,734,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zura Bio by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,501 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

