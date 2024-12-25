Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Shares of AE opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

