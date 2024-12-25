Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,053% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $29.11.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 ( NYSEARCA:AMJB Free Report ) by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

