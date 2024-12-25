Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,053% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $29.11.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Bank of America Analysts Just Upgraded and Why
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs: Unlocking Global Growth Potential
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.