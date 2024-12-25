Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.70 and traded as low as $54.41. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $56.14, with a volume of 117,192 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANCTF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

