Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $144.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ALLE opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $27,056,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $10,704,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

