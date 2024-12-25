Alliance Global Partners Predicts Organigram Q1 Earnings

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Organigram had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.56 on Monday. Organigram has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Organigram by 803.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 40.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Organigram by 11.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,000,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Organigram by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 149,171 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

