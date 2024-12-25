Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Declares $0.90 Dividend

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9009 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
QMOM opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile
