Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QVAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.97. 11,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $395.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.
About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.