Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QVAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.97. 11,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $395.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.