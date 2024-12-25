Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $426.00 to $430.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $503.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $550.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $566.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

12/20/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $509.00 to $418.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $600.00 to $535.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/19/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $545.00 to $522.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $494.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

11/21/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $361.00 to $408.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $480.00 to $486.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $437.00 to $451.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $503.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $473.00 to $476.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $562.00 to $586.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.18. 1,468,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,624. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,816,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,550,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,373,000 after buying an additional 851,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,798,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,231,858,000 after acquiring an additional 704,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,905,705 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,385,000 after purchasing an additional 159,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

