Analysts Set Expectations for BILL’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BILL in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BILL’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -263.76 and a beta of 1.71. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BILL by 62.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,400,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in BILL by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96,540 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

