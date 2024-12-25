Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $58.18

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,983.30. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,588.81. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92. Five9 has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

