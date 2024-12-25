Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $41.83

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of research firms have commented on HZO. Benchmark began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $644.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

