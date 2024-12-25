AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 449,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 75,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 12.85.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

