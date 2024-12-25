Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.34). 175,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 280,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.35).

Augmentum Fintech Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.77. The firm has a market cap of £182.20 million and a PE ratio of 3,560.00.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider William Reeve acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($124,106.81). 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of 24 fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, Onfido, Grover and Cushon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.