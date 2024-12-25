Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Up 14.4% – What’s Next?

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 780,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 928% from the average daily volume of 75,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Battalion Oil Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.
Institutional Trading of Battalion Oil
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Battalion Oil stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Battalion Oil worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.
Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.