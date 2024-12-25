Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 101,099,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150,770,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £925,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.30.

Beacon Energy Company Profile

