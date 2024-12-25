BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 130,109 shares.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.