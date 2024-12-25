BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 130,109 shares.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

